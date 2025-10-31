€118k of seized crime proceeds to fund two city projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
€118k seized from the proceeds of crime have been allocated towards two community projects in the city.
Over €97 thousand will support drug and alcohol recovery services in Galway City operated by the Western Region Drug and Alcohol Taskforce.
Another €21 thousand has been awarded to SCCUL Enterprises in Ballybane, to support a community project known as “Canvas for Change”.
Nationally, over 4 million euro has been made available to organisations working with vulnerable people.
Galway West Fianna Fail TD John Connolly says this is money well spent.