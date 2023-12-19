11,000 patients left on trolleys at Galway public hospitals this year

Over 11,000 patients have gone without a bed at University Hospital Galway and Portiuncula Hospital this year.

The INMO has revealed that 2023 has been the worst year on record for hospital overcrowding, with over 121,000 patients being left on trolleys since January.





It’s the second year in a row that overcrowding records have been broken.

Ellen Butler reports:

