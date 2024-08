Almost 11,000 people are on inpatient waiting lists at University Hospital Galway, according to monthly figures published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund

Of those, more than 1,500 inpatients have been on waiting lists for over 18 months, with 61 of them being children.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Department of Health however says there has been a 30% reduction nationally in the number of paitents waiting over 18 months on the previous year.

Its report also shows there has been an improvement in average waiting times which has reduced by over a month in comparison to last year.

The post 11,000 on inpatient waiting lists at UHG appeared first on Galway Bay FM.