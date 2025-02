This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There was an 11 percent increase in domestic abuse calls to Garda Stations across Galway last year.

There were over 2,950 calls in 2024 – compared to around 2,650 calls made in 2023.

Those figures are just for calls made to Garda Stations, and don’t include calls to organisations like Cope Galway.

Gillian McNamee of Cope Galway told John Morley the figures aren’t “one bit” surprising.