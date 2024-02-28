11 new vets registered in Galway in 2023
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
11 vets were newly registered across Galway City and County in 2023, according to the Veterinary Council of Ireland.
This places Galway at number 4 on the list of new vets nationally, behind Cork at 21, Dublin at 20, and Kildare at 16.
The number of vets registering nationally was 321, up 6 per cent on the previous year.
126 veterinary nurses registered last year.
The total number of vets and nurses on the register is at an all time high but the demand is significant and continually increasing.
As a result, the VCI is setting up a workforce review group to examine recruitment and retention challenges.
