  • Services

Services

€10m in TII funding for National Roads in Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

€10m in TII funding for National Roads in Galway
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Almost ten million euro has been allocated to Galway for National Roads works.

Galway East TD and Minister of State for Roads, Sean Canney, has described the investment as a strong vote of confidence in Galway’s infrastructure needs

Four million is being spread out across 29 county projects, with the largest allocation of over €1.1m going toward the realignment of the N63 Liss to Abbey.

Meanwhile, in the city, €2.4m in preliminary expenditure is going toward the Galway City Bypass,.

€800,000 will be allocated to the Moycullen Bypass, while a quarter of a million will go toward pedestrian and cyclist facilities at the Browne Roundabout

More like this:
no_space
Milestone as Croí opens state-of-the-art Stroke Hub in Newcastle

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCroí has officially opened its new state-of-the-art S...

no_space
Garda chief refutes claim of racial profiling on east side of Galway City

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway Garda Chief has refuted claims that Gardaí...

no_space
Private health insurers owe Galway hospitals over €20m

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPrivate health insurance companies owe Galway's publi...

no_space
National Sustainability Win for Galway printing company iSupply

Galway’s own sustainable printing partner iSupply Ltd. has been declared the 2025 Sustainable Sma...

no_space
Big turnout at open Dunmore meeting to discuss urgent need for new national school

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere was a big turnout of concerned parents, teacher...

no_space
Galway Bay fm wins award for its support of Irish Music creators

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Bay fm has won a national award for its ongoin...

no_space
Almost 4,000 pedestrians a day ignore €10m new river crossing at Salmon Weir

Almost 4,000 pedestrians per day are still using the old Salmon Weir Bridge due to issues accessi...

no_space
Desultory Narrative offers insight into tourist city

Desultory Narrative, a photographic exhibition by Chinese-born Xiaojian (Jennifer) Zheng which ex...

no_space
Derby defeat edges Hibernians closer to the top-flight relegation

Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty It will take an extraordinary turnaround in the fortunes of Hib...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up