€10m in TII funding for National Roads in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Almost ten million euro has been allocated to Galway for National Roads works.

Galway East TD and Minister of State for Roads, Sean Canney, has described the investment as a strong vote of confidence in Galway’s infrastructure needs

Four million is being spread out across 29 county projects, with the largest allocation of over €1.1m going toward the realignment of the N63 Liss to Abbey.

Meanwhile, in the city, €2.4m in preliminary expenditure is going toward the Galway City Bypass,.

€800,000 will be allocated to the Moycullen Bypass, while a quarter of a million will go toward pedestrian and cyclist facilities at the Browne Roundabout