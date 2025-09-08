10k Galway properties now connected to high-speed internet under NBI

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

National Broadband Ireland has reached a milestone in Galway – with 10 thousand homes, farms and businesses now connected to high-speed internet.

That’s an uptake rate of about 30 percent, with almost 30 thousand Galway properties able to avail of fibre broadband.

Nationally, the rollout has now passed over 403 thousand homes, with a take up-rate of 35 percent, or 142 thousand properties.

Under NBI, the minimum speeds delivered through the fibre network are 500mb/s.