Peugeot Rifter has appeal for everyone from families to taxi and shuttle services

By Gerry Murphy

All of us have different ideas of what constitutes a functional car for our everyday needs. Some cars fit the brief better than others, and it is important that we look at all cars from the point of view of the target market and assess them with this in mind.

If you are after space, family practicality or you need a car to answer some mobility needs, then the new Peugeot Rifter may just be the ticket for you.

Based on the platform of their very successful Partner light commercial vehicle, the Rifter is a fully-fitted passenger car that comes with its own charm and all the space in the world. That’s what makes it ideal for families, taxi operators, shuttle services, wheelchair users, or even if you need space for a couple of dogs.

Access to the vehicle is simplified by the height of the stance through regular hinged door up front and two sliding rear doors at either side. At the back, there is a huge top-hinged tailgate that opens up a monster amount of room and easy access with its low floor height being another bonus.

There is a choice of five or seven seats that can be adjusted, shifted, turned or removed to alter the interior space to suit many needs. It means that the inside space is totally flexible to cater for every passenger or cargo option. Peugeot have also been clever in the placement of a plethora of cubby holes and storage areas throughout the cabin.

This week’s test model is the Peugeot Rifter GT Line with a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel engine with 130bhp, a 6-speed manual gearbox at a retail price of €30,890. CO2 emissions are 114g/km which equates to an annual road tax bill of €200. My fuel consumption over nearly 1,000 kilometres came in at 6.2L/100km.

In all there is a choice of three trims: Active, Allure and GT Line, two petrol engines and four diesel engines: a 1.2 PureTech petrol 110bhp 6-speed; a 1.2 PureTech petrol 130bhp automatic 8-speed; a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 75bhp 5-speed; a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 100bhp 5-Speed; a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 130bhp 6-Speed (as tested) and a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 130bhp automatic 8-Speed S&S.

At the base level prices start at €23,540 for the 5 seat version, and €24,490 for the 7 seat version. All vehicles come with Peugeot’s i-Cockpit with 8” touchscreen, compact steering wheel and customisable heads up digital instrument panel.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.