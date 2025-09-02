100th Connemara Pony Show a four-day festival to remember

The Connemara Pony Show returned to Clifden Showgrounds, marking the 100th anniversary of the showcase of Ireland’s native pony.

What began in Roundstone in 1924 and found a permanent home in Clifden in 1947 has grown into the world’s leading celebration of the Connemara pony.

The four-day festival celebrated both the best of the Connemara pony and the hospitality of Clifden and wider regional community.

Community spirit was evident throughout the week, with local businesses, volunteers, and international visitors contributing to a celebratory atmosphere. Trade stalls, artisan food, and children’s entertainment ensured that the event retained its unique balance of worldclass equestrian competition and community festival.

This centenary edition was staged under the stewardship of the newly formed Connemara Pony Show–Clifden CLG, of Mary Coyne (Chair), John Sweeney, Karen Mannion, Terrence O’Toole, Cllr. Eileen Mannion and Cllr. Gerry King, ensuring the tradition will thrive into its second century.

Opening on Tuesday, the All Ireland Three Year Old Loose Jumping title was won by Inishbofin native Tazmin Murray with the dun 3 year old colt Poulawillin River Lucky owned by Thomas Gilmore and bred by Michael Sexton.

Wednesday saw the traditional In-Hand classes, with the best of the breed’s mares, foals, stallions and young stock competing.

The centenary event was formally opened by MEP and former champion jockey Nina Carberry, whose presence underlined the prestige of the occasion.

Malachy Gorham’s striking bay colt Moate Echo, bred by Vincent Kelly, was awarded the Junior Champion for 2025, while Peter Molloy Jnr’s colt foal Dooneen Noble Knight took the honours in the foal championship class.

The long-standing Domestic arts section boasted their highest numbers of entries ever with Mary Carey and the ICA Clifden members facilitating home produce and craft submissions from as far away as Canada.

The afternoon’s focus turned to older ponies where broodmares and stallions were assessed for breed standards and characteristics. After winning the 10-15 year old mare class, Castle Charm, bred and owned by Henry O’Toole, was announced as Champion Broodmare 2025.

All anticipation built for the evening’s Supreme Championship sponsored by Sweeney Oil and Horse Sport Ireland and called forward as the 100th Annual Connemara Pony Show Champion was Glencarrig Douvan, bred, owned and shown by Patrick Curran of Moycullen — his father Ciaran’s homebred stallion Glencarrig Knight was Supreme Champion at the 2014 show.

“It’s everything you hope and dream for,” said Patrick. “I’m delighted for the pony. He is such as star and he deserves this title. For him more than anything we are absolutely thrilled.”

Douvan went on to do one better than his influential sire on Thursday, with Grace Maxwell Murphy, winning the Ridden Stallion Class before he made history and was also crowned Champion Ridden Pony of the 2025 show.

“It’s a dream come true for us,” an emotional Maxwell Murphy said. Her third time to win the Championship in Clifden, she is still acutely aware of the prestige of the achievement.

”To get a rosette in Clifden is just so special, I don’t think people realise how hard it is to win here. It is so rewarding to get one, it makes all the hard work, long days and winter months’ worth while.”

Competitions culminated on Friday with Working Hunter and Performance classes the focus of the day. Lankill Lad, owned and ridden by Westport’s Lauren Kerins, demonstrated the versatility of the Connemara pony winning the Working Hunter Championship title.

Despite the wetter weather crowds remained for the ever exciting Puissance competition, won by Bernadette De Courcey on Annaghbay Jewel.

One of the most iconic parts of the Connemara Pony Show – Clifden is the Parade of Champions, which saw tourists, business owners and competitors line the streets as the 2025 winning ponies celebrated in a procession around the town.

Pictured: Glencarrig Douvan and Patrick Curran winning the Supreme Championship at Clifden Show. Photo: Rynes Walker.