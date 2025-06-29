  • Services

€100,000 for seven Galway projects tackling adult literacy needs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

More than €100,000 will be shared among seven Galway projects aimed at tackling literacy, numeracy, digital and financial needs of adults in the community.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, James Lawless has announced the allocation of the funding from SOLAS through the Collaboration and Innovation Fund.

Some of the projects to benefit include:

A family health literacy project for adults with children living in Direct Provision in Galway city; a health resource project by the Irish Heart Foundation and the City Council; and a collaboration between GRETB and Claddagh Credit Union which will help people develop everyday financial skills.

