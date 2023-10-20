10,000 people in Galway affected by drinking water restriction notices last year
Almost 10,000 people across Galway were impacted by Boil Water or water restriction notices last year.
An EPA report highlights that people in Gort and Spiddal were the worst impacted, with around 8,000 customers in those areas affected by poor water quality in 2022.
The report says urgent action is required to improve the quality of private drinking water provided by group water schemes and small private supplies.
Drinking water is provided to approximately 200 thousand people across rural communities in Ireland by over 380 group water schemes.
Noel Byrne from the EPA said the review of the rural water sector has identified several key issues that need to be addressed immediately to protect public health:
