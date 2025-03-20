  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

1,000 trees planted for Community Meadow in Athenry

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

1,000 trees planted for Community Meadow in Athenry
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

1,000 trees have been planted for a new Community Meadow in Athenry

The Community Council secured 1,000 native trees through Trees on the Land which aims to restore native woodlands and enhance green spaces

The project is developed by the Green Economy Foundation in collaboration with the Woodland Trust in Northern Ireland.

The community council has owned the site since the 1970s, and over the years it has been used for summer fairs and amusement parks

Last year Coffey Construction and Arrabawn assisted in the leveling and replanting of the site at Knockaunglass to turn it into a wildflower meadow with some community allotments

The addition of the 1000 trees will help bring animals back to the land and encourage bird nesting.

The trees and hedgerow consist of a mix of Irish species

Athenry Community Council hopes that the meadow space will become an ecological amenity that will contribute to local biodiversity, environmental sustainability, and community well-being.

More like this:
no_space
Galway has third highest number of empty shops and businesses

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is the county with the third highest number of...

no_space
University of Galway launches Nelson Mandela Fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe University of Galway has launched the Nelson Mand...

no_space
Local Councillor says DEIS status will bring top level resources for Clonfert College

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local Councillor says DEIS status for the new secon...

no_space
Galway GAA supporters to take over Times Square billboards for New York Galway match

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway GAA supporters have the chance to have their p...

no_space
More final day heartache for Presentation Athenry

CBS Thurles 0-24 Presentation College, Athenry2-17 By Paul Keane at Croke Park A flock o...

no_space
GRETB offers new range of Further Education and Training courses to support growing demand

A range of new Further Education and Training (FET) micro-qualifications are now being offered th...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1925 Flu that floors The influenza which has been raging throughout the West of Ireland, an...

no_space
Maigh Cuilinn and Titans set for play-offs

Titans and Maigh Cuilinn head into the Men’s Division One post-season play-offs this Saturday on ...

no_space
Concerns voiced over Garda numbers in Galway

The strength of An Garda Síochána in Galway increased slightly this year but there are concerns t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up