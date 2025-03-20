1,000 trees planted for Community Meadow in Athenry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

1,000 trees have been planted for a new Community Meadow in Athenry

The Community Council secured 1,000 native trees through Trees on the Land which aims to restore native woodlands and enhance green spaces

The project is developed by the Green Economy Foundation in collaboration with the Woodland Trust in Northern Ireland.

The community council has owned the site since the 1970s, and over the years it has been used for summer fairs and amusement parks

Last year Coffey Construction and Arrabawn assisted in the leveling and replanting of the site at Knockaunglass to turn it into a wildflower meadow with some community allotments

The addition of the 1000 trees will help bring animals back to the land and encourage bird nesting.

The trees and hedgerow consist of a mix of Irish species

Athenry Community Council hopes that the meadow space will become an ecological amenity that will contribute to local biodiversity, environmental sustainability, and community well-being.