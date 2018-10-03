1000 notices to issue for Galway city ring road plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One thousand notices for Galway city ring road are to issue later this month or early next month.

500 landowners will be directly affected, 44 houses will be demolished and 11 businesses will be impacted if it receives the go-ahead.

The business case for the controversial project received approval from Cabinet this week and can now be submitted to An Bord Pleanala.

The 600 million euro project will run west from Barna taking a northerly route before joining up with the M6 near Collagh roundabout.

It’s hoped the 18 kilometre stretch could reach completion by early 2026.

Galway City Council CEO Brendan McGrath says the ring road is part of the overall solution but public transport will also play a key role.

He says the project will have significant implications but is for the common good.