Blackrock Health is to create 1,000 new jobs between Galway and Dublin.

It’s part of a €500m investment to future proof increasing healthcare needs over the next five years.





Along with the additional staff, the investment will also see increased beds, surgical theatres, cardiac cath labs and a cancer centre.

The Galway, Dublin and Limerick hospitals will all benefit from additional facilities, with the aim to have over 800 beds, 36 operating theatres and 10 cardiac cath labs across all three.

Blackrock has also promised to continuously invest in technology to deliver key speciality healthcare services.

The post 1,000 new jobs for Dublin and Galway as Blackrock Health announce €500m investment appeared first on Galway Bay FM.