1,000 Kinvara school children to hold protest walk through the village

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

1,000 Kinvara school children are to hold a protest walk through the village later today

The Kinvara community has been demanding safe crossings and traffic management on the N67 Wild Atlantic Way route for 20 years

Students, teachers, parents and residents will march through the heart of the village to demand immediate action from Galway County Council, as they believe the situation has reached crisis point.

The protest at noon will go alomg the main road from Seamount College to St.Joseph’s National School and Kinvara Community Creche