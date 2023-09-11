  • Services

Supporting Local News

100 voices sought for choir performance

From this week's Galway City Tribune

100 voices sought for choir performance
A Galway-based choir is set to take group singing to another level as they seek 100 voices to join them on stage for one epic performance at the Town Hall.

Commencing on Thursday, RISE Choir is offering ordinary people an extraordinary opportunity to perform at one of Galway’s most prestigious venues next January by participating in what they call ‘The Rise Experience’.

Over a period of twelve weeks, leading voice coach Dr Caren Hession will teach interested singers and music lovers of all levels and abilities the musical arrangements and vocal harmonies for three big contemporary songs; with eight weeks taking place before the Christmas period and the remaining four after.

“This is an exciting opportunity for anyone who has always had an interest in music and singing, but never really found the confidence or the time to pursue it.

“It’s a chance to feel the energy and buzz of performing with a live band and have fun, meeting new people and just singing your heart out.

“This experience is all part of the Born to Rise programme which is a two day self-development event aimed to help individuals find their voice, physically and metaphorically. Taking place on January 28, this event will see participants of RISE Choir and The Rise Experience performing on the Town Hall stage in front of a sell-out audience of family and friends,” said Dr Hession.

Rehearsals are on Thursdays at 8pm in the Corrib Dance Studio, Briarhill. For information on how to join, visit risechoir.com or email info@carenhession.com. No prior experience is required. All abilities welcome.

