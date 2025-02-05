100 people on trolleys at Galway's public Emergency Departments today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Emergency Departments at Galway’s public hospitals are under significant pressure today with 100 people on trolleys – 75 at UHG and 25 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe

University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country after University Hospital Limerick with 103

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation figures show that nationally 767 admitted patients are awaiting a bed

The INMO says the latest post-bank holiday trolley surge is a result of the HSE failing to come up with a plan to deal with the predictable high numbers presenting