This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Up to 100 people gathered in Aras na Mac Leinn at University of Galway today for the 30th anniversary of the Galway Traveller Movement.

Panel discussions, talks and Q&As took place, with poetry and music also featuring.

A time capsule was also completed, asking the question ‘What Would a Galway free from racism and discrimination look like in five years’ time.’

Our reporter Sarah Slevin attended the event to speak to attendees