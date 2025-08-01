  • Services

Services

100 events taking place as 51st Dunmore Annual Festival kicks off

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

100 events taking place as 51st Dunmore Annual Festival kicks off
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Almost a hundred events are taking place over the next ten days as the 51st Dunmore Annual Festival kicks off.

Some of the highlights include a teddy bear picnic, sports blitz and a Chili Challenge as part of Dunmore’s Mexican Fiesta Familia

The main launch of the annual festival is tomorrow, and the DA Festival Marquee in The Square will host entertainment throughout.

Chairperson Lisa Mullarkey has been speaking to Sarah Slevin about this year’s programme

Photo 1 – Some of the 51st Dunmore Annual Festival Committee with Tommy Howley who was on the first ever committee 50 years ago.
L-R Jade Daly, Mary Mullin, Jonathan Comer, Davy Glynn Tommy Howley, Matthew Walsh, Lisa Mullarkey , Michael Burke Roslyn Martyn.

More like this:
no_space
Approval for new Aldi store in Spiddal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission has been granted for a new Aldi s...

no_space
Eibhlín Seoighthe "not giving up on commitments" after resigning from Soc Dems

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe says she is "not gi...

no_space
Ballinasloe resident jailed for ten years over violent rape

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Ballinasloe resident has been jailed for ten years ...

no_space
Over a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG in July

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver a thousand patients were left on trolleys at Uni...

no_space
Public meeting next week on Portiuncula Hospital maternity services

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public meeting is taking place next week in relatio...

no_space
Galway East TD and Junior Minister pleads with drivers to slow down this bank holiday weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway East TD and Junior Transport Minister Sean Can...

no_space
Aran Islands lifeboat rescues two people after boat suffers engine failure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Aran Islands lifeboat crew has rescued two people...

no_space
Labour Party backs Galway West TD Catherine Connolly for Aras bid

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Labour Party has agreed to back Galway West TD Ca...

no_space
Boomtown rats – rodents filmed scurrying around street at Galway’s busiest time of year

A pest control company and the local authority have insisted that Galway does not have a rat infe...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up