100 events taking place as 51st Dunmore Annual Festival kicks off

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Almost a hundred events are taking place over the next ten days as the 51st Dunmore Annual Festival kicks off.

Some of the highlights include a teddy bear picnic, sports blitz and a Chili Challenge as part of Dunmore’s Mexican Fiesta Familia

The main launch of the annual festival is tomorrow, and the DA Festival Marquee in The Square will host entertainment throughout.

Chairperson Lisa Mullarkey has been speaking to Sarah Slevin about this year’s programme