Ten sports clubs in Galway are now eligible for new EV charging points.

It includes five GAA clubs – Glenamaddy, Clarinbridge, Carnmore, Ballinderreen and Mícheál Breathnach CLG.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Other clubs eligible are Athenry and Bearna Golf Clubs, Moyne Villa, Salthill Devon and Mervue United Football Clubs.

Those ten clubs are included in a list of 227 nationwide which can apply for their share of €15m in government funding.

The post 10 sports club in Galway eligible for new EV Charge Points appeared first on Galway Bay FM.