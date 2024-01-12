10 percent rise in employment in Galway compared to this time last year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Employment in Galway is up almost 10 percent heading into 2024 compared to the previous year.
There are 800 more people employed throughout the city and county – with 8,464 people on the Live Register at the end of December 2023.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Heading into the New Year, 520 more people were in employment in the city compared to the start of 2023.
At the end of 2022, there were 4,945 people on the Live Register, while it stood at 4,383 last month.
At 102, Clifden has seen the next biggest drop in unemployment, with 693 now on the Live Register.
In Loughrea, there were 69 more people employed with the figure now at 790, while in Tuam 39 people left the Live Register, which now stands at 1,084.
Gort experienced a similar increase in employment, with the figure now at 600.
And 21 more people are heading into 2024 in employment in Ballinasloe, with 914 now on the Live Register.]
The post 10 percent rise in employment in Galway compared to this time last year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Substantial funding for Galway tech projects assisting those with disabilities
A combined one hundred and forty thousand in government funding has been awarded to Galway techno...
Galway County Council urged to take action on poor accessibility of county’s graveyards
Galway County Council is being urged to take action on the level of accessibility to graveyards a...
Council urged to review street lighting and CCTV in Tuam due to anti-social behaviour
Galway County Council is being urged to carry out a review of street lighting and CCTV in Tuam du...
Residents lodge appeal against upgrades to planned wind farm near Moycullen
Local residents have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala over the granting of permission for u...
Council urged to review of street lighting and CCTV in Tuam due to anti-social behaviour
Galway County Council is being urged to carry out a review of street lighting and CCTV in Tuam du...
Mervue United dig deep to take first points off Athenry
Mervue United 3 Athenry 3 Mervue United haven’t excited either themselves or anyone else wi...
‘Much-needed’ facelift to boost city centre
A €17.3 MILLION fund is now in place to kick off a major revamp of city centre streets involving ...
Exploring the plight of Protestants along border
Keeping your head down: Border Protestant experiences during the Troubles is the title of a publi...
Muldoon looks to get Euro push back on track
By John Fallon John Muldoon says Connacht still have everything to play for in their two remai...