  • Services

Services

10 percent increase in public order offences in North Western region

Published:

10 percent increase in public order offences in North Western region
Share story:

There has been a ten percent increase in the number of public order offences reported in the North West

The CSO figures include Galway and seven other counties in the west and north of the country


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

According to the CSO, there were over 5,200 recorded detections of public order and other Social Code offences last year

That’s an increase on the 4,800 recorded crime incidents detected across that region in 2021

The post 10 percent increase in public order offences in North Western region appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Funding announced for major outdoor projects in Oranmore, Ballinasloe and Inis Mor

Funding has been announced for three major outdoor recreation projects in Galway. The allocations...

no_space
City event to explore creative and cultural industries in rural areas

An event exploring creative and cultural industries in rural areas is taking place in Galway city...

no_space
Local TD seeks meeting with Irish Water CEO over Kinvara boil notice

Local TD Ciaran Cannon has sought a meeting with the CEO of Irish Water about the long running Ki...

no_space
Galway Community College salutes hope and honours fallen heroes

BY JAMES VARLEY Students and staff of Galway Community College commemorated the 63rd anniversa...

no_space
Land Development Agency set to take ownership of Port lands for housing

Galway Harbour Company is almost ready to sign off on a deal with the Land Development Agency (LD...

no_space
Galway’s Carer of the Year

A former Garda who gave up her job to look after her little girl born with a rare, genetic neurol...

no_space
No comment on jobs at DID Electrical as Select Technology Group buys all stores including 2 in Galway

Select Technology Group has acquired DID Electrical Group, subject to approval from the CCPC. A k...

no_space
National Show Me I.D campaign launched in Galway City

A national campaign to limit sales of age restricted products such as alcohol, vapes and tobacco ...

no_space
University of Galway to award 10 honorary degrees from this Wednesday

University of Galway is to award 10 honorary degrees this week and next. The Honorary Degree awar...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up