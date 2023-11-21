10 percent increase in public order offences in North Western region
There has been a ten percent increase in the number of public order offences reported in the North West
The CSO figures include Galway and seven other counties in the west and north of the country
According to the CSO, there were over 5,200 recorded detections of public order and other Social Code offences last year
That’s an increase on the 4,800 recorded crime incidents detected across that region in 2021
