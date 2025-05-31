€10 million contract awarded for cleaning services at Galway hospitals

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A €10 million contract has been awarded by the HSE for cleaning services at Galway hospitals

ABM has a strong portfolio of healthcare clients across the UK & Ireland

The contract covers critical environments such as operating theatres and intensive care units.

The contract is across all facilities at University Hospital Galway, Merlin Park Hospital, the Adult Acute Mental Health Unit and five HSE administration buildings in Galway City.

It also includes the newly opened outpatients department and cystic fibrosis unit at MPUH.

The contract supports the Department of Health’s Waiting List Initiative which includes having cleaning operatives available for out of hours clinics.

350 staff from the previous contract holder are transferring to ABM to provide cleaning services across the eight Galway facilities

ABM says it will invest €1 million in equipment, training and support infrastructure]