10% less properties for sale in Galway at the end of 2023
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There were 717 properties for sale in Galway at the end of Q4 2023 – a decrease of 10% over the quarter.
The average time for a property to be sold in the county stands at just over two and a half months, while it’s slightly shorter in the city.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The latest MyHome.ie report shows that houses sold for an average of 4% over their asking price in December.
Chief Economist with Bank of Ireland Conall MacCoille says it’s expected houses will continue to sell for over their asking price:
The post 10% less properties for sale in Galway at the end of 2023 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway research finds using phones at work reduces stress
Researchers at the University of Galway have found that using smartphones at work can reduce stre...
Galway city labelled ‘clean’ and Ballybane ‘moderately littered’ in IBAL rankings
Galway city has retained its ‘clean’ status in 19th position in the Irish Business Against Litter...
President Higgins tributes local historian Peadar O’Dowd
President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to Galway historian and writer Peadar O’Dowd, ...
Galway County Registrar asked to change locations of polling stations
The Labour Party in Galway West has recommended changes to the location of city polling stations ...
Galway man awarded Pope’s medal for 20 years’ service
A special Bene Merenti medal from Pope Francis has been presented to a Galwayman for more than 20...
Dedicated footpaths team ‘could reduce compensation claims’
Sinn Féin would push for the appointment of a crew dedicated to footpath maintenance and repair i...
League winning Galway United FC Men’s Team are to get a Mayoral Reception tomorrow
The Galway United FC Men’s Team is to be given a Mayoral Reception tomorrow. Mayor Eddie Ho...
Engineers warn that Climate change may lead to worsening of Connemara’s Roads.
Climate change may lead to a worsening in the quality of roads in Connemara, according to enginee...
New Tuam Stadium stand looks set to be unveiled at end of February
Works are progressing on the half a million euro replacement stand for Tuam Stadium, with the new...