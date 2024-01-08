  • Services

10% less properties for sale in Galway at the end of 2023

10% less properties for sale in Galway at the end of 2023
There were 717 properties for sale in Galway at the end of Q4 2023 – a decrease of 10% over the quarter.

The average time for a property to be sold in the county stands at just over two and a half months, while it’s slightly shorter in the city.


The latest MyHome.ie report shows that houses sold for an average of 4% over their asking price in December.

Chief Economist with Bank of Ireland Conall MacCoille says it’s expected houses will continue to sell for over their asking price:

