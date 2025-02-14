10% increase in funding for Galway roads this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Government has announced an increase of 10 percent in funding for Galway Roads this year.

More than €45m has been allocated to Galway City and County Council for repairs and upgrades, as well as safety works and new signage.

The largest single allocation this year is €1.7m for the R332 Kilbannon Road Improvement Scheme.

Local Councillor Ollie Turner says the Kilbannon project is absolutely vital.

Junior Minister for Transport and Galway East TD Sean Canney says the 9 percent boost in overall road funding this year is welcome – but there can always be more.

Here are the details of the funding for roads for Galway County Council:

Here are the details of the funding for roads for Galway City Council: