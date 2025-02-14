  • Services

10% increase in funding for Galway roads this year

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Government has announced an increase of 10 percent in funding for Galway Roads this year.

More than €45m has been allocated to Galway City and County Council for repairs and upgrades, as well as safety works and new signage.

The largest single allocation this year is €1.7m for the R332 Kilbannon Road Improvement Scheme.

Local Councillor Ollie Turner says the Kilbannon project is absolutely vital.

Junior Minister for Transport and Galway East TD Sean Canney says the 9 percent boost in overall road funding this year is welcome – but there can always be more.

Here are the details of the funding for roads for Galway County Council:

Here are the details of the funding for roads for Galway City Council:

 

