Voting is now well underway for the Local and European elections, with an average turnout so far in Galway of ten percent.

A total of 131 candidates are vying for a seat across Galway, with 79 nominated in the county and 52 in the city.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Clifden, Spiddal, Salthill and Ballinasloe have the highest percentage voter turnouts, all on 12 percent.

All other polling stations across the city and county have an average turnout of between 9 and 11 percent.

Polling stations opened at 7 this morning, and will close at 10PM – apart from Inishbofin, which will close an hour earlier at 9PM.

The post 10% average voter turnout across Galway for Local and European elections appeared first on Galway Bay FM.