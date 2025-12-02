€10.5 million investment in ATU under new higher education fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

€10.5 million in funding has been allocated to Atlantic Technological University under the new Higher Education Fund.

ATU, which has 3 campuses in Galway, received the largest allocation of the 65.8 million funding package announced today.

The money will go towards improving student supports, enhancing research capacity and ensuring the University is future-proofed against AI.

Minister for Transport and former ATU lecturer Seán Canney says it’s vital that the institution receives adequate investment.