  • Services

Services

€10.5 million investment in ATU under new higher education fund

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

€10.5 million investment in ATU under new higher education fund
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

€10.5 million in funding has been allocated to Atlantic Technological University under the new Higher Education Fund.

ATU, which has 3 campuses in Galway, received the largest allocation of the 65.8 million funding package announced today.

The money will go towards improving student supports, enhancing research capacity and ensuring the University is future-proofed against AI.

Minister for Transport and former ATU lecturer Seán Canney says it’s vital that the institution receives adequate investment.

More like this:
no_space
Material changes to county development plan go on public display

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMaterial changes to the Galway County Development Pla...

no_space
Taxi drivers to stage city rush hour protest against Uber

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTaxi drivers will stage a slow-drive in the city tomo...

no_space
Appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála over Claregalway quarry expansion

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn appeal's been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála ov...

no_space
No in-person menopause clinics at UHG for 4 straight months

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere were no in-person complex menopause clinics in ...

no_space
National disability conference to take place at University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA conference is taking place at University of Galway ...

no_space
Ballinasloe Social Services marks 40 years and looks to bright future

A commemoration of the past and a showcase of the new future – that was the twin theme of a morni...

no_space
Galway recipients honoured for community endeavours at Garda Youth Awards

A group of TY students who, among other things, designed a garden for Clifden Day Care Hospital, ...

no_space
Housing plan falls well short of the mark

Conradh na Gaeilge has claimed the Government’s new housing plan was not adequate to tackle the a...

no_space
Court hears convicted Connemara murderer and rapist wants to retest forensic evidence

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM A 51-year-old man who has spent 24 years in prison f...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up