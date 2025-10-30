€1.4m to support advanced breast cancer research at University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Funding of €1.4m has been announced to allow scientists at University of Galway to continue advanced research into breast cancer.

The research is funded by the National Breast Cancer Research institute and Research Ireland.

This research is being carried out under the umbrella of Precision Oncology Ireland – a consortium of universities, charities and international companies.

The €1.4m will support ongoing work by Professor Róisín Dwyer, Professor Aoife Lowery and Professor Michael Kerin to improve cancer outcomes and patient quality of life.

They’re looking at treatments for advanced breast cancer using short sequences of RNA, the molecule in all cells that carries genetic code.

They’re also working to identify unique biomarkers to predict how patients will respond to various treatment options, to ensure optimal care.

And another aspect of their research is establishing greater understanding of the factors that impact the quality of life of patients undergoing chemotherapy.