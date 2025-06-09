  • Services

€1.3m in Government funding of social housing in Galway city and county

Published:

More than one point three million euro has been awarded to Galway city and county for social housing.

The Department of Housing grants will address the housing needs of older people, people with a disability along with helping tackling overcrowding.

The funding will allow local authorities to carry out adaptations, extensions and other improvements to their existing social housing stock.

Of the 23 million euro in national funding, almost €600,000 will go to Galway City Council, while almost €800,000 will go toward the County Council.

