Young man who died in Williamstown crash named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The young man who died in a crash near Williamstown in the early hours of today has been named locally.

Evan Tully from Briarfort, Williamstown died following the incident on the R360 Williamstown to Castlerea road .

The single car crash happened around 2a.m about half a mile from the village.

The 19-year old was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Galway.

Gardaí carried out a forensic examination of the scene and have now re-opened the road.