Wrongful convictions expert to deliver public talk at NUI Galway

An expert on wrongful convictions will deliver a talk at NUI Galway tomorrow.

Law and human rights lecturer at the University of Iowa, Dr Brian Farrell, is also president of the Innocent Project in the US state.

His talk entitled ‘Science and the Law’ explores the phenomenon of wrongful convictions and how evidence-based reform can improve the criminal justice system.

The free public event takes place at 1pm tomorrow at NUI Galway’s Irish Centre for Human Rights.