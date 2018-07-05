Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work on the long awaited restoration of Meelick Weir is set to commence next year (2019).
The structure was severely damaged in 2009 following flooding.
€160 thousand has been secured to purchase piles to support the weir and walkway after planning permission was granted for the project last year.
Work to begin next year on Meelick Weir restoration
