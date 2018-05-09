Work begins on Briarhill water upgrade project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Works are getting underway this week in the Briarhill area as part of a major water supply upgrade.

The works are being carried out by Irish Water and the city council and will improve water supply and pressure, and reduce leakage in the area.

The project involves the decommissioning and replacement of over 650 metres of old and damaged asbestos concrete pipes with modern, high density plastic pipes.

The contract is being carried out by Farran’s Construction Limited and will take around 10 weeks to complete.

The upgrade are taking place along the R339 Monivea Road for 650 metres northeast of the Parkmore Junction

All works are to be carried out at night to minimise traffic disruption.

Irish Water’s Sean Corrigan says the old pipes which are being replaced are well past their sell-by date.