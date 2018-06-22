Woodquay set to get new apartments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has approved plans for new apartments in the heart of the city.

King Construction Claregalway has been granted planning permission to demolish vacant houses at St. Brendan’s Avenue, Woodquay and replace them with apartments.

The company now has approval to build 19 apartments and maisonettes in blocks ranging in height from 2-storey to 4-storey.

The development includes bicycle parking and a shared public courtyard.

