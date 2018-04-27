Residents tell of anti-social behaviour ‘nightmare’

Galway City Tribune – Residents in Woodquay in Galway City have told of the nightmare caused by students living in rented accommodation in the area – with heroin dealing, screaming and partying going on for days and nights leading to litter, vomit, damaged cars and other anti-social behaviour.

One 78-year-old – who has lived on St Brendan’s Avenue all of her life – has told of how she lives in fear because of what is happening on her doorstep.

Residents have described it as “the street of two halves”.

And the Woodquay Residents’ Association has told of how anti-social behaviour is forcing long-term residents out of the area.

One pensioner who lives on the street told Galway City Council: “The level of anti-social behaviour in this street is way out of control. Drinking all night outside and smashing bottles where they like.

“I have had students urinating up against my front door, kicking bins and rubbish bags around the street, damaging parked cars, and banging on our window at all hours of the night.

“I now feel totally intimidated and live in fear here in my own house,” the woman, who is cared for by her daughter, said.

The wide-ranging concerns are listed in a series of objections against plans to construct 19 apartments on the road, which locals believe will be rented to students.

