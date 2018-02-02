Woodford man acquitted of dangerous driving causing death

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Woodford man has been acquitted by a trial judge of dangerous driving causing death.

30 year old teacher, David Page from Ohily, Woodford had pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Chinese national, Minjie Chen at Cregane, Bruree, Limerick on July 23rd 2014.

The trial at Limerick Circuit Court heard that David Page, was returning home to Galway from Cork after a job interview.

According to the Limerick Leader, a witness to the collision said he saw David Page’s car “veer across the road” colliding with the deceased man’s car.

Judge Tom O’ Donnell agreed with a direction from defence counsel that the State had not reached the threshold for the matter to go before a jury.

The judge therefore directed the jury foreman to formally record a not guilty verdict.