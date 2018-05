Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s emerged that some of the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal attended University Hospital Galway.

The cabinet will approve a statutory investigation into the controversy this morning, which affected 208 women at 13 hospitals including UHG.

The Minister for Health wants HIQA to investigate why 162 women were not told their smear tests were being reviewed.

