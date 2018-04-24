Women at centre of Dunmore foster abuse scandal speak out

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Some of the women at the centre of a county Galway foster home abuse scandal have spoken out in a call for a further investigation into their case.

The women have waived their right to anonymity to name their abuser as 29 year old Keith Burke of Addergoolemore in Dunmore.

They will appear in an RTE Investigates report to be broadcast on Primetime tonight.

In recent weeks Keith Burke was sentenced after he was found guilty of raping the then three foster children between 2003 and 2007.

He was sentenced to seven and a half years for the rape charges.

The victims say they are distraught at what they see as the lenient sentence given to their abuser.

Concerns have also been raised about how the HSE responded to initial reports of the abuse.

The RTÉ Investigates report, Fostered and Failed, will be broadcast tonight on Prime Time.