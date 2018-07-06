Woman taken to UHG following Tuam crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman has been taken to University Hospital Galway following a crash near Tuam.
The incident which involved three vehicles happened on the N17 between Tuam and Milltown shortly before 3 this afternoon.
Traffic restrictions were in place for a time but have since been lifted.
Gardai say the woman taken to University Hospital Galway did not suffer serious injuries.
