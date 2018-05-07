Woman makes good recovery after attack by burglar

An elderly lady who confronted a burglar at St Enda’s College has made a good recovery after receiving hospital treatment following the incident.

The incident occurred at around 7.30am on Saturday morning of last week (April 28) at the Salthill school, when the woman – who has living accommodation on the campus – noticed the intruder in the school.

She confronted the intruder, who pushed her and knocked her to the ground, before he left the scene on foot, having stolen a small amount of cash and a number of laptops.

As a precautionary measure, the woman was taken to University Hospital Galway but was released later that day. The woman is understood to have been traumatised by the incident.

Gardai have been trawling through CCTV footage from the scene in an effort to try and identify the man involved in the robbery – the laptops taken in the raid were subsequently recovered by Gardaí.

The intruder is understood to have entered the school building at Threadneedle Road via a window.

Gardaí at Salthill have sought the assistance of the public in their bid to locate the intruder.

Anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of St. Enda’s College between 6am and 8am on April 28, has been asked to make contact with Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, where the incident is being investigated by Garda Peadar Brick.