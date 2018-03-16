Witnesses sought to fatal Williamstown crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a crash which claimed the life of a young man near Williamstown in the early hours of today.

Evan Tully from Briarfort, Williamstown died following the incident on the R360 Williamstown to Castlerea road.

The single-car crash happened around 2am about half-a-mile from the village.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Galway.

Gardaí carried out a forensic examination of the scene and have now re-opened the road.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who was travelling on the R360 at around 2 this morning, is asked to contact Tuam Gardaí at 093-70841 or any Garda station.