Witnesses sought as man seriously injured in Headford Road crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a three car crash last night on the Headford Road.

The incident happened at around 7.30 last evening between Corrandulla Garda Station and the Grange turn-off for Caherlistrane at an area known locally as Flaherty’s Cross.

A local man in his 40s has sustained serious injuries, while the other four people involved received non life-threatening injuries.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

Forensic investigators are working at the scene, and it’s expected the road will remain closed until late afternoon at least.

Anyone who witnessed the crash at around 7.30 last night is asked to contact Galway Gardaí at 091-538000.