Wind warning for Galway as spot flooding affects county roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a wind warning in place for Galway today, with parts of the county flooded after heavy rain overnight.

Some roads in the county, including the N59 between Bushypark and Maam Cross and the R446 between Loughrea and Ballinasloe, have been affected by spot flooding

MET Eireann is now warning that from late morning through this afternoon, there’ll be very strong winds in counties Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry – especially in coastal areas.

The status yellow alert comes into effect at 10 this morning and will remain in place until 6 this evening.

Meanwhile, there are two rainfall warnings in place for 8 other counties – with accumulations of up to 50mm possible in places.