Wind, snow and ice warnings issued for Galway

Met Éireann has issued warnings for wind, snow and ice in Galway over the next two days.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick will be in effect from 9pm today (Monday) until 3am on Wednesday.

Westerly winds will reach mean winds speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h are expected.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath, which will be in place from 6am Tuesday to 3am Wednesday. Widespread wintry showers are expected, with accumulations of snow.