Williamstown pipelaying work to reach completion this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pipework to extend the water supply network from Lough Mask to Williamstown is due to reach completion by the end of this week.

The first sod was turned on the 10 million euro project in April last year.

Irish Water says all pipework will be in the ground by the end of this week.

The next phase will involve testing as well as cross connection works to the existing network and reservoirs.

It’s hoped the new pipeline will be commissioned in the next 4 to 6 weeks.