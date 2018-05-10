Widespread disappointment as Apple officially abandons Athenry data centre project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s widespread disappointment in Athenry and across the west this evening after the announcement that Apple is officially pulling out of its plans for an 850 million euro data centre in East Galway.

The data centre – which was set to create hundreds of jobs – has faced lengthy legal efforts in the Supreme Court to block it on environmental grounds.

Discussions will take place with Apple to urge the company to consider selling the site of a planned data centre in Athenry to another company.

That’s according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar following the announcement that Apple is abandoning plans for the multi-million euro project.

The tech giant says delays in the approval process have forced it to make other plans.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says all possibilities for the site will now be looked at.

He says that it’s too easy to undertake a Judicial Review in this country.

Minister for Business Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys says Apple’s decision is disappointing but other opportunities are now being sought.

Paul Keane from the group ‘Athenry for Apple’ says its devastating that Apple is abandoning its plans.

While local Councillor Peter Feeney says Apple can’t be blamed for making a commercial decision to build a data centre elsewhere given the delays the project has faced.

In a statement to FYI Galway, Galway Chamber of Commerce says today is a sad day for Galway.

The business group says the decision of Apple to scrap its Athenry plans means the region has lost a significant source of investment and job creation.