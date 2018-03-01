Westdoc to operate restricted service until 3pm tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Due to the predicted weather conditions, Westdoc will be operating a restricted service for the next 24 hours.

As a result, there may be delays in contacting the Westdoc call centre, at 1850-365000, but a spokesperson has stressed that all calls will be answered

Westdoc is for urgent cases only and they should be referred to the Hospital Emergency Departments or Ambulance Service, as appropriate.

Westdoc says it regrets any impact on our service users during this expected period of adverse weather.

Locally, the Status Red Alert has forced the cancellation of routine elective surgery and outpatient appointments at Galway’s public hospitals