West records fastest increase in homeless

Family homelessness in Galway and the West is increasing at a speed that is four times the rate of the increase nationally.

The latest figures for families living in emergency accommodation are ‘frightening’ according to Galway Simon Community, which has urged Government to “wake up to the reality” and build more social housing.

Another charity, COPE Galway, said the homelessness situation is in danger of getting “out of control”, as it too called for more social housing to be built.

The latest statistics reveal number of people in emergency accommodation nationally increased from 7,699 in May 2017 to 9,846 in May 2018, an increase of 28%.

Over the same period, the number of people in emergency accommodation in the West increased from 250 to 514, an increase of 106% – the numbers more than doubled in the year and increased at nearly four times the rate of increase nationally. During that time, the number of dependents in emergency homeless accommodation in the West increased from 59 to 233, just shy of a fourfold increase.

The figures for May 2018 show that in just one year, an additional 63 families and 174 children are in emergency accommodation in the West of Ireland with the majority of those in Galway. This represents an increase of 77% in family homelessness.

The West’s figures include Galway, Mayo and Roscommon but the problem is most acute in Galway. In the West, there are 281 adults, 252 of whom are in Galway, and 233 children with no place to call home.

Not included in the stats are rough sleepers, or the ‘hidden homeless’, which are people who have been issued with notices to quit and who are ‘doubling-up’ and living with family and friends and temporarily couch surfing until they find alternatives.

Karen Golden, CEO of Galway Simon Community said the Government needs to wake up to the reality of the situation and start taking it seriously.

“Month after month, the number in emergency accommodation is steadily increasing. In Galway the emergency shelters and homes run by Galway Simon and COPE are at breaking point, meaning that hundreds of other individuals and families are forced to live in hotels, B&Bs and tourist hostels. It’s an absolute tragedy,” she said.

Under the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland plan, Galway City Council has been set a target by Minister Eoghan Murphy to deliver 399 additional housing units this year. Of these, some 96 homes are supposed to be new builds but it has been widely acknowledged that the Council is on course to deliver just 14 new builds in 2018.

Ms Golden said the Government’s Rent Pressure Zones – a policy that capped rent increases in Galway City at 4% per annum – are “absolutely not working”.

Rents have increased by 12.4% in the past year, three times the rent zone rate, she said.

This is explained due to a phenomenon referred to as ‘renovictions’, whereby landlords issue notices to quit in order to do up their properties and they bring them back, refurbished, at a much higher rent.

Ms Golden said all of the problems stem from a lack of housing supply. “We want to see more houses developed. What’s causing all of this is a lack of supply. We need to increase the supply of housing and ideally we want to have Councils develop more social housing,” she added.

These sentiments were echoed by Martin O’Connor of Cope Galway.

“The shortage of rental housing continues to be acute in Galway and rents continue to increase. This could get out of control very easily despite everyone’s best intentions and efforts. Additional social housing is the only solution . . . but the pace at which this is progressing is too slow and the number of homes being developed – 240 between now and 2020 in Galway City – is too little,” he said.

“Being homeless is an enormously stressful and damaging experience. Speeding up the delivery of much needed social housing, so that those without a home are provided for, has to be a priority for all at this time.”