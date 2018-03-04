Weather warning for Galway extended until tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom -The weather warnings for Galway and the rest of the country have been extended until tomorrow.

MET Eireann has a new orange alert in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The national forecaster says widespread lying snow and ice will continue to lead to hazardous conditions.

There will be a risk of localised flooding due to rising river levels and there will be areas of surface water pooling.

A status yellow alert for snow-ice for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick will also remain in place until noon tomorrow.