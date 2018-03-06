Water tankers to be deployed to Eyrecourt amid disruption

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water tankers are to be deployed to Eyrecourt in south Galway this afternoon due to water restrictions in the area.

Water users on the Ballinasloe Regional Water Supply Scheme are experiencing disruption because of increased demand and low reservoir levels.

The areas affected are Cloonlahan, Clontusktert, Eyrecourt, Meelick, Clonfert, Kiltormer and the Tristaun Road from Ballagh Cross to Aughrim.

Galway County Council and Irish Water are advising people taking water from the tankers in Eyrecourt to boil it before drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation.